MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:MDU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 1,283,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,508. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

