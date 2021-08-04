MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.14. MDU Resources Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.150 EPS.

Separately, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.35. 1,283,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,508. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.