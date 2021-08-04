Mears Group (LON:MER) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 189.50 ($2.48). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.44), with a volume of 386,170 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MER shares. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Mears Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £207.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 188.33.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

