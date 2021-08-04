Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after acquiring an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,272,000 after acquiring an additional 496,200 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

