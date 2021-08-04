Medicalchain Hits 24-Hour Volume of $158,379.00 (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $158,379.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Medicalchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00100184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00142167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,939.07 or 1.00373457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00851167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

Medicalchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Medicalchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Medicalchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Medicalchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

