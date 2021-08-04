Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.70-14.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.425-1.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Medifast also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.700-$14.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MED traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.27. 153,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.54. Medifast has a 1-year low of $139.59 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.