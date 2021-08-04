Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €11.50 ($13.53).

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from $11.70 to $11.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 18,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.73. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

