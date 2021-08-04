MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to announce sales of $456.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.80 million and the highest is $467.40 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $509.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

MD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

MD opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.17. MEDNAX has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

