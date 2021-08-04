Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post $7.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.82 billion and the highest is $7.89 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

