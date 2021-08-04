Megacoin Price Reaches $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $293,353.19 and $10.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.00361426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,601,418 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

