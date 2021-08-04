Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

