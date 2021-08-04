Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,822,000 after buying an additional 395,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

