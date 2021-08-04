Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.83

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

About Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

