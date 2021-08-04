Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.33 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Meme has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $454.85 or 0.01146790 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $12.74 million and $2.33 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00405130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002219 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.