Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0823 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $47,638.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.12 or 0.00400224 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003164 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013129 BTC.
- Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.46 or 0.01105308 BTC.
- SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000238 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “
Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.
