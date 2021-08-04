Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0823 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $47,638.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

