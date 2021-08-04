Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stake Raised by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

MRK traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $75.84. The company had a trading volume of 643,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $192.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.