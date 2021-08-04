Merculet Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $199,622.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00048014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00099064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00142158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,747.00 or 0.99931632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.13 or 0.00847608 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.