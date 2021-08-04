Mercury Price Tops $0.0080 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Mercury coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $798,401.08 and approximately $1,737.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mercury has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.