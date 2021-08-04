Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.16

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.16 and last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 13322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.57.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

