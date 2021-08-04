Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

GOOG stock traded down $12.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,713.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,565.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,060 shares of company stock worth $241,750,373 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

