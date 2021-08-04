Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 406,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,205,248. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

