Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,787 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,787 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,036 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,089 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,916 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,191,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,670,000 after purchasing an additional 438,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.86. 90,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,520. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

