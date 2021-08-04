Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 152,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

