Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 569 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.51. 38,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,912. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

