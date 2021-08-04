Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 84.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,314,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 602,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 114,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

