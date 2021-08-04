Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.64. The company had a trading volume of 59,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $514.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

