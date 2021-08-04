Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,956,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total value of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,588 shares of company stock valued at $88,383,897. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $12.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.11. The company had a trading volume of 80,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.12. The stock has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 129.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

