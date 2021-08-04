Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $226,915,000 after buying an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.30. 40,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $436.80. The stock has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

