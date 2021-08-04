Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $721.20. 387,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,818,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $644.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.00 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.00 billion, a PE ratio of 369.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.98.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

