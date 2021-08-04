Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $319.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.