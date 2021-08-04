Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 281,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,518 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,470,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,833,972. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

