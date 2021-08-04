Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 201,624 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $7.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.02. 5,401,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,219,500. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

