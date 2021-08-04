Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.87.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.50. 32,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,752. The company has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

