Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 479,281 shares of company stock valued at $116,188,063 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $191.72 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

