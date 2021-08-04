Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $110.04. 152,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

