Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $296.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,024. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $310.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.12, a PEG ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

