Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $34.83 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,124 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN traded down $13.88 on Wednesday, reaching $3,352.36. 71,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,775. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,463.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

