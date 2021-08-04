Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 961.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.24. 150,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.95. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $312.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.