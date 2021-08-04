Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 961.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.24. 150,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The company has a market cap of $312.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $115.76 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

