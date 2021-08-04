Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,060 shares of company stock valued at $241,750,373 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $12.43 on Wednesday, hitting $2,713.17. 15,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,644. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,565.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 99.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

