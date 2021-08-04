Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,243,000 after acquiring an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL traded down $15.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,697.17. 28,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,765.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,492.54.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

