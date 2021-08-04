Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 368.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock worth $14,561,449. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.25.

PYPL traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.00. 205,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,717,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $319.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.63 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

