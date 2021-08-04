Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,836 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after buying an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.72. 1,328,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,360,796. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.