Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,516,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.32. 47,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

