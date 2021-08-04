Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 361 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,717. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $396.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.