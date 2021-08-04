Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,109 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $173.49. 138,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

