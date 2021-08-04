Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 730 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,700,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,456,000 after buying an additional 389,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,841,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,396,000 after buying an additional 247,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,139,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

IBM stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.05. 57,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,696. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.91. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.