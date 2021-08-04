Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

