Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 5.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $41,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,929,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $368.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

