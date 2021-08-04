Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,211. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

